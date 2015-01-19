BRIEF-Aqar Real Estate Investments Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago
BANGKOK Jan 19 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier due mainly to falling interest costs and lower loan-loss provisions.
The bank reported October-December net profit of 12.23 billion baht ($375.5 million), down 7.7 percent from the previous quarter, it said in statement.
It reported 2014 net profit of 53.34 billion baht, compared with Thomson Reuters StarMine's Smart Estimate of 54 billion baht.
($1 = 32.5700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.