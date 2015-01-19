BANGKOK Jan 19 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier due mainly to falling interest costs and lower loan-loss provisions.

The bank reported October-December net profit of 12.23 billion baht ($375.5 million), down 7.7 percent from the previous quarter, it said in statement.

It reported 2014 net profit of 53.34 billion baht, compared with Thomson Reuters StarMine's Smart Estimate of 54 billion baht.

($1 = 32.5700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anand Basu)