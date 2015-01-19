* Q4 net profit 12.23 bln baht vs forecast 12.9 bln
* Q4 revenue down 0.4 pct, interest income up 7.7 pct
* Loans up 2.4 pct on year in Q4 and 2014
BANGKOK, Jan 19 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on
Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 4.1 percent from a
year earlier due mainly to falling interest costs and lower
loan-loss provisions.
The bank reported October-December net profit of 12.23
billion baht ($375.5 million), down 7.7 percent from the
previous quarter, it said in a statement.
Net profit for 2014 was 53.34 billion baht, compared with
Thomson Reuters StarMine's Smart Estimate of 54 billion baht.
SCB, which is 23.7 percent owned by the investment arm of
the Thai royal family's Crown Property Bureau, has posted slower
loan growth since early 2014 due to months of domestic political
unrest.
Loans grew 2.4 percent in both the fourth quarter and the
whole 2014, below its initial target of 5 percent, while
non-performing loans (NPLs) were at 2.11 percent of total loans
at the end of December 2014, versus 2.14 percent at the same
time a year earlier, it said.
Analysts expect Siam Commercial Bank's earnings growth to
accelerate this year, predicting a recovery in demand for
housing loans and loans small- to medium-sized businesses.
Before the earnings announcement, the bank's shares closed
up 0.28 percent, lagging a 1.16 percent rise on the broad Thai
index.
($1 = 32.5700 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Anand Basu and Mark Potter)