BANGKOK, Jan 19 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier due mainly to falling interest costs and lower loan-loss provisions.

The bank reported October-December net profit of 12.23 billion baht ($375.5 million), down 7.7 percent from the previous quarter, it said in a statement.

Net profit for 2014 was 53.34 billion baht, compared with Thomson Reuters StarMine's Smart Estimate of 54 billion baht.

SCB, which is 23.7 percent owned by the investment arm of the Thai royal family's Crown Property Bureau, has posted slower loan growth since early 2014 due to months of domestic political unrest.

Loans grew 2.4 percent in both the fourth quarter and the whole 2014, below its initial target of 5 percent, while non-performing loans (NPLs) were at 2.11 percent of total loans at the end of December 2014, versus 2.14 percent at the same time a year earlier, it said.

Analysts expect Siam Commercial Bank's earnings growth to accelerate this year, predicting a recovery in demand for housing loans and loans small- to medium-sized businesses.

Before the earnings announcement, the bank's shares closed up 0.28 percent, lagging a 1.16 percent rise on the broad Thai index.

($1 = 32.5700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anand Basu and Mark Potter)