BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 111.2 million rupees versus 68.7 million rupees year ago
BANGKOK Oct 2 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
* The bank has maintained its 2014 loan growth target at 5 percent, chairman of the executive committee Vichit Suraphongchai told reporters.
* The bank expected a loan growth of 5-7 percent in 2015 with loan demand boosted by the government's economic stimulus measures and growth in construction industry, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter net profit 111.2 million rupees versus 68.7 million rupees year ago
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.