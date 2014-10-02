BANGKOK Oct 2 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl

* The bank has maintained its 2014 loan growth target at 5 percent, chairman of the executive committee Vichit Suraphongchai told reporters.

* The bank expected a loan growth of 5-7 percent in 2015 with loan demand boosted by the government's economic stimulus measures and growth in construction industry, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)