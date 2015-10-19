BANGKOK Oct 19 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender, said quarterly earnings dropped 32 percent, hit by a surge in provisions related to loan exposure to steel maker Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI).

Net profit was 9.02 billion baht ($255.16 million) for the July-September quarter, lower than 9.9 billion baht forecast by 14 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank set aside loan-loss provisions of 16 billion baht in the quarter, up almost 400 percent from a year earlier, while non-performing loans rose to 3.02 percent of total lending at the end of September from 2.22 percent at the end of June, it said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; editing by Susan Thomas)