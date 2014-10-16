BANGKOK Oct 16 Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday its third quarter net profit rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, fuelled chiefly by higher fee income, falling costs and and a lower provision.

The bank posted July-September net profit of 13.25 billion baht ($408 million), slightly lower than the 13.4 billion baht average forecast of nine analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 12.7 billion baht a year earlier.

SCB, which is 23.7 percent owned by the investment arm of the Thai royal family, aimed for loan growth of 5 percent this year and continues to focus on cutting funding costs amid weak lending demand in a slowing economy.

Loans grew 2.7 percent in the third quarter, while non-performing loans (NPLs) were 2.11 percent of total loans, up from 2.08 percent in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. ($1=32.5000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)