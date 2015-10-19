* Q3 NPL at 3.02 pct of lending, highest since 2010

* Loan loss provisions up nearly 400 pct to 16 bln baht

* Q3 loan up 5.2 pct on year, down 0.1 pct on quarter (Adds details on NPLs, loans)

BANGKOK, Oct 19 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl reported a 32-percent fall in quarterly earnings on Monday citing provisions related to loan exposure to steelmaker Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI).

Thailand's third-largest bank was one of three main creditors that lent SSI money to buy a Britain steel mill in early 2011.

SSI, Thailand's largest steelmaker, has become the country's largest corporate debt defaulter since the 1997 Asian financial crisis after it shouldered losses from the UK company, which is now in liquidation.

The lenders booked SSI debt as non-performing loans (NPLs) in the third quarter, raising SCB's NPLs to 3.02 percent of total lending at the end of September, the highest since 2010 when its bad debt hit 3.25 percent of total lending.

This compared with 2.22 percent at the end of June, it said in a statement on Monday.

SCB, 21.3 percent owned by the investment arm of the Thai royal family's Crown Property Bureau, posted net profit of 9.02 billion baht ($255.16 million) for the July-September quarter, lower than the 9.9 billion baht forecast by 14 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank set aside loan-loss provisions of 16 billion baht, up almost 400 percent from a year earlier to reflect rising bad debt. Of the amount, 11 billion baht were linked to SSI debt, the statement said.

SCB's loans grew 5.2 percent year on year but were down 0.1 percent quarter on quarter, the bank said.

This month, Tisco Bank, part of Tisco Financial Group , reported a 25.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as its NPLs jumped to 3.3 percent of total lending citing exposure to SSI. ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; editing by Susan Thomas and Jason Neely)