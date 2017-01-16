BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
BANGKOK Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
The plant, located at Rojana Industrial Park in the eastern province of Chonburi, will facilitate exports to North America and in the region, while helping create local employment in Thailand, Shawn Qu, President & CEO of Canadian Solar, said in the statement.
SCB, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, has so far lent about 15 billion baht ($423.37 million) to Chinese investors and plans to double that amount in three years, the bank said. ($1 = 35.43 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.