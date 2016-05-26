BANGKOK May 26 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank
(SCB) plans to open its first branch in China next year
as it seeks to grow its nascent international portfolio to
around 5 percent of total loans by 2025, a top executive said on
Thursday.
Thai banks are seeking opportunities overseas in response to
limited growth potential at home due to the sluggish domestic
economy that has led to slow loan growth and rising bad debts.
SCB, Thailand's third-largest lender, is also keen to expand
in Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, Kamalkant Agarwal, the head
of international banking at SCB, told Reuters.
The Chinese branch would target clients seeking to make
foreign direct investment (FDI) in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos,
Myanmar and Vietnam, he said.
SCB, which has a representative office in Beijing, has
submitted a proposal to open its first Chinese branch in
Shanghai, Manop Sangiambut, executive vice president for the
China division, said.
The lender has so far approved $300 million in loans to
Chinese customers, Manop said.
As the economy slows in China, investors are expected to
increasingly target the fast-growing economies of Southeast
Asia.
"China's outward foreign direct investment will increase and
we expect Thailand to be one of the beneficiaries," said
Kamalkant.
SCB is a relatively recent entrant to the international
banking scene, and its foreign portfolio stands at around 0.2
percent of the total, he said.
The Thai bank opened a branch in Vietnam earlier this year,
and expects to expand there, he said. Fast-growing Vietnam is
attracting rising FDI and has signed up to a number of free
trade agreements that should boost it more.
"We are quietly confident about growing our business in
Vietnam," he said. "It is already at $2,000 per capita, which is
typically the point at which discretionary spending breaks out."
SCB also hopes to apply for a banking license in Myanmar
when the new government calls for the next round of applicants,
he said. Rival Bangkok Bank is among the banks that
already have licences there.
