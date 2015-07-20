BANGKOK, July 20 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand's third largest lender by assets, reported a 10.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in loan loss provisions and higher bad debt in a slowing economy.

Net profit was 13.2 billion baht ($383.6 million) in the April-June quarter, down from 14.7 billion baht a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 12.8 billion baht for the second quarter.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.22 percent of total lending at the end of June, versus 2.11 percent in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 34.4100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anand Basu)