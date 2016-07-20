BANGKOK, July 20 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank
Pcl (SCB) said on Wednesday quarterly net profit fell 3
percent from a year earlier as it set aside loan loss provisions
to increase bad debt coverage ratio.
Thailand's third largest lender by assets posted a net
profit of 12.8 billion baht ($365.51 million), higher than the
average 11.9 billion baht forecast by eight analysts polled by
Reuters.
Its non performing loans were at 2.77 percent of total
lending at the end of June, versus 2.64 percent at the end of
March, it said in a statement.
($1 = 35.0200 baht)
