BANGKOK, July 20 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) said on Wednesday quarterly net profit fell 3 percent from a year earlier as it set aside loan loss provisions to increase bad debt coverage ratio.

Thailand's third largest lender by assets posted a net profit of 12.8 billion baht ($365.51 million), higher than the average 11.9 billion baht forecast by eight analysts polled by Reuters.

Its non performing loans were at 2.77 percent of total lending at the end of June, versus 2.64 percent at the end of March, it said in a statement. ($1 = 35.0200 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Keith Weir)