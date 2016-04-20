BANGKOK, April 20 Thailand's cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl plans to invest up to 9 billion baht ($258 million) this year to expand business at home and overseas, Chief Financial Officer Saowaluck Thitaphant said on Wednesday.

About 6 billion baht will be used to open more stores in Thailand, while the rest will be for expansion in other Southeast Asian countries, possibly in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, Saowaluck told reporters.

The company expected revenue to rise less than 10 percent this year, and profit is likely to be up slightly due to higher investment costs, she said. ($1 = 34.8800 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)