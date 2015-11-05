BANGKOK Nov 5 Thai cash-and-carry wholesaler
Siam Makro Pck on Thursday reported a 15.2 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit citing better margins and
higher sales helped by store expansion.
A net profit of 1.25 billion baht ($35.14 million) for the
July-September quarter was in line with the average 1.2 billion
forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.
Sales rose 10.5 percent as it opened five new stores in the
quarter, it said in a statement. It had 88 Makro stores and five
Siam Frozen shops at the end of the quarter.
Siam Makro is majority owned by CP All Pcl,
Thailand's largest convenience store chain controlled by
billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont.
($1 = 35.5700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)