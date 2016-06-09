BRIEF-Shakti Pumps India recommends final dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Recommended final dividend of 2 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qYAhxO) Further company coverage:
June 9 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers:
* India's May two-wheeler sales 1515556 vehicles, up 9.75 pct vs year ago - Industry Body
* India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 231640 vehicles - Industry Body
* India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct vs year ago - Industry Body
* India's May domestic passenger car sales 158996 vehicles, down 0.86 pct vs year ago - Industry Body
* India's May commercial vehicle sales 57089 vehicles, up 16.89 pct vs year ago - Industry Body (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Recommended final dividend of 2 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qYAhxO) Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage: