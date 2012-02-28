BANGKOK Feb 28 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl
* Expects to raise stake in its construction material
company in the Philippines to 80 percent from 40 percent in the
first half of 2012, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told
reporters, expecting to spend a few billion baht on it
* To conclude plan to build a cement plant in Indonesia
later this year
* To conclude financing for its long-awaited Petroleum
Complex in Vietnam in the first quarter of next year
* Plans to build a cement plant in Myanmar, further details
on investment later in 2012
* The company declined to comment on talk that it had been
in informal talks with Home Product Center Pcl about
taking a stake in it.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)