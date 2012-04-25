BANGKOK, April 25 Siam Cement Pcl :
* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than 2011 as
improving petrochemical margins should help boost earnings from
the second quarter, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told
reporters
* Plans to raise its 2012 sales target to more than 410
billion baht ($13.24 billion) due to strong demand for
petrochemical and cement and product price rises
* Says first-quarter earnings will be the lowest of this
year
* Plans to spend 8-9 billion baht to build a new cement
plant in Indonesia this year
* The country's top industrial conglomerate reported a 35
percent drop in quarterly net profit
($1 = 30.9700 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)