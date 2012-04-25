* Weak petrochemical margin hits Q1 profit

BANGKOK, April 25 Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, reported on Wednesday its quarterly earnings fell by one-third as a weak petrochemical margin outweighed rising demand for cement and building materials for post-flood rebuilding.

A recovery in petrochemical business in the second quarter should help boost earnings and revenue for the whole year, C hief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters.

"Our profit this year should be higher than last year," he said, adding petrochemical margins in the second half should be higher than the first half and the weak first-quarter profit will be the lowest of the year.

Siam Cement, a barometer of Thailand's corporate health and the fifth most valuable company by market value, posted January-March net profit of 5.97 billion baht ($193 million), down from 9.21 billion a year earlier. The result was slightly higher than the 5.7 billion baht forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

After the earnings announcement, the stock was down 0.3 percent at 336 baht, compared with a 0.16 percent rise of the broad market.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, focuses on three core businesses: cement, petrochemicals, and paper and packaging.

It is expected to post a net profit of 32 billion baht for 2012, up from 27 billion baht in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Some 16 of 18 analysts rate Siam Cement "buy" or "strong buy," with one giving "hold" and one a "strong sell".

"We expect SCC's earnings to improve in the second quarter as the manufacturing ramps up production, resulting in higher local demand for petrochem and paper products," Tisco Securities said in a note.

Siam Cement planned to raise its 2012 sales target to more than 410 billion baht from more than 400 billion baht, reflecting strong demand for petrochemical, cement and building materials, Kan said.

Petrochemicals made up about half of revenue in the first quarter, during which sales revenue rose 11 percent on year.

Spread between a key product, polyelethylene, and raw material, naphtha, was at $453 a tonne now, versus $375 in the first quarter, Kan said.

Domestic cement demand in 2012 is also expected to be higher than previous forecast of 5 percent thanks to increasing demand as a result of post-flood recovery efforts, he said.

Siam Cement, valued at $13 billion, was looking to buy assets overseas as part of its expansion drive in Southeast Asia. The company has said it planned to invest $4.9 billion in 2011-2015, mostly on acquisitions.

In the past three months, Siam Cement shares have risen 2.8 percent, underperforming a 13 percent rise in the broad index. ($1 = 30.97 Baht) (Editing by Martin Petty and Richard Borsuk)