* Weak petrochemical margin hits Q1 profit
* Expects petrochemical business to recover in Q2
* To raise 2012 sales target to reflect higher demand
* Shares down slightly after earnings announcement
By Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, April 25 Thailand's top industrial
conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, reported on Wednesday
its quarterly earnings fell by one-third as a weak petrochemical
margin outweighed rising demand for cement and building
materials for post-flood rebuilding.
A recovery in petrochemical business in the second quarter
should help boost earnings and revenue for the whole year, C hief
Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters.
"Our profit this year should be higher than last year," he
said, adding petrochemical margins in the second half should be
higher than the first half and the weak first-quarter profit
will be the lowest of the year.
Siam Cement, a barometer of Thailand's corporate health and
the fifth most valuable company by market value, posted
January-March net profit of 5.97 billion baht ($193 million),
down from 9.21 billion a year earlier. The result was slightly
higher than the 5.7 billion baht forecast by five analysts
polled by Reuters.
After the earnings announcement, the stock was down 0.3
percent at 336 baht, compared with a 0.16 percent rise of the
broad market.
Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, focuses on three core
businesses: cement, petrochemicals, and paper and packaging.
It is expected to post a net profit of 32 billion baht for
2012, up from 27 billion baht in 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine. Some 16 of 18 analysts rate Siam Cement "buy"
or "strong buy," with one giving "hold" and one a "strong sell".
"We expect SCC's earnings to improve in the second quarter
as the manufacturing ramps up production, resulting in higher
local demand for petrochem and paper products," Tisco Securities
said in a note.
Siam Cement planned to raise its 2012 sales target to more
than 410 billion baht from more than 400 billion baht,
reflecting strong demand for petrochemical, cement and building
materials, Kan said.
Petrochemicals made up about half of revenue in the first
quarter, during which sales revenue rose 11 percent on year.
Spread between a key product, polyelethylene, and raw
material, naphtha, was at $453 a tonne now, versus $375 in the
first quarter, Kan said.
Domestic cement demand in 2012 is also expected to be higher
than previous forecast of 5 percent thanks to increasing demand
as a result of post-flood recovery efforts, he said.
Siam Cement, valued at $13 billion, was looking to buy
assets overseas as part of its expansion drive in Southeast
Asia. The company has said it planned to invest $4.9 billion in
2011-2015, mostly on acquisitions.
In the past three months, Siam Cement shares have risen 2.8
percent, underperforming a 13 percent rise in the broad index.
($1 = 30.97 Baht)
(Editing by Martin Petty and Richard Borsuk)