BANGKOK Jan 25 Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate, posted an 81 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hit by weak activity because of flooding plus changes in the treatment of deferred tax.

The company, a barometer of Thailand's corporate health, reported an October-December net profit of 3.2 billion baht ($101.75 million), down from 16.7 billion a year earlier and lower than the 7.38 billion in the third quarter.

The result matched an average forecast of 3.27 billion baht from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Analysts attributed the drop to squeezed chemical spreads, the impact of the flooding on demand for cement, chemicals and paper, asset write-offs because of flood damage plus expenses related to a reduction in deferred tax assets due to a lower corporate tax rate.

Siam Cement, which generally makes almost half of its earnings from petrochemicals, made a full-year 2011 net profit of 27.3 billion baht, or 22.73 baht per share, down from 37.4 billion a year earlier.

Its largest shareholder is the Crown Property Bureau, the investment arm of the Thai monarchy, holding 30 percent.

Before the earnings announcement, Siam Cement shares were down 0.3 percent at 325 baht, while the main Thai stock index was 0.2 percent lower .

($1 = 31.45 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)