BANGKOK Jan 25 Siam Cement Pcl,
Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate, posted an
81 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Wednesday,
hit by weak activity because of flooding plus changes in the
treatment of deferred tax.
The company, a barometer of Thailand's corporate health,
reported an October-December net profit of 3.2 billion baht
($101.75 million), down from 16.7 billion a year
earlier and lower than the 7.38 billion in the third
quarter.
The result matched an average forecast of
3.27 billion baht from seven analysts polled by
Reuters.
Analysts attributed the drop to squeezed chemical spreads,
the impact of the flooding on demand for cement, chemicals and
paper, asset write-offs because of flood damage plus expenses
related to a reduction in deferred tax assets due to a lower
corporate tax rate.
Siam Cement, which generally makes almost half of its
earnings from petrochemicals, made a full-year 2011 net profit
of 27.3 billion baht, or 22.73 baht per
share, down from 37.4 billion a year earlier.
Its largest shareholder is the Crown Property Bureau, the
investment arm of the Thai monarchy, holding 30 percent.
Before the earnings announcement, Siam Cement shares were
down 0.3 percent at 325 baht, while the main
Thai stock index was 0.2 percent
lower .
($1 = 31.45 Baht)
