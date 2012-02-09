BANGKOK Feb 9 Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, said on Thursday it has signed a joint venture agreement with its Vietnamese and Qatari partners to invest in a $4.5 billion petrochemical complex in Vietnam.

The full details about the investment are expected to be agreed in 2013 and the construction should take about 4-5 years before commercial operation, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Its major partners included QPI Vietnam, a subsidiary of Qatar Petroleum International, PetroVietnam and Vinachem. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)