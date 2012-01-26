BANGKOK Jan 26 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl :

* The country's fourth-largest lender by assets expects lending to grow 12-14 percent in 2012 based on expected economic growth of 4.5-4.7 percent, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters

* Expects lower non-performing loan ratio at 2.5 percent versus 2.61 percent in 2011

* Last week, the bank reported strong earnings with an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit, fuelled by strong loan growth and higher fee income.

