BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable
BANGKOK Jan 26 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl :
* The country's fourth-largest lender by assets expects lending to grow 12-14 percent in 2012 based on expected economic growth of 4.5-4.7 percent, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters
* Expects lower non-performing loan ratio at 2.5 percent versus 2.61 percent in 2011
* Last week, the bank reported strong earnings with an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit, fuelled by strong loan growth and higher fee income.
($1 = 31.595 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
SEOUL, June 13 Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March Feb L money supply (pct, y/y) +7.7 +7.0 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) +6.6 +6.2 +6.2 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excl