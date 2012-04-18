BANGKOK, April 18 Siam Commercial Bank
(SCB), Thailand's third-largest lender, reported a 20.8 percent
drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, due mainly to a lack
of extra acquisition gains, but core earnings rose in line with
strong loan growth.
The bank made a net profit of 10.3 billion Thai baht ($335
million) in the January-March period, down from 13 billion a
year earlier, but higher than the 9.3 billion forecast by nine
analysts polled by Reuters.
SCB booked a one-time gain of 5.1 billion baht from an
acquisition of SCB Life in the first quarter last year.
Excluding the one-time gain, its first-quarter profit rose
29.4 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.
($1 = 30.85 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)