BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 22 Thailand CP All, controlled by the country's richest man, is weighing a takeover bid for wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, company with a market value of $5.7 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Siam Makro, the country's sole cash-and-carry wholesaler, halted shares on Monday for two days, pending an announcement. Siam Makro is controlled by privately held Dutch trading company SHV Holdings. SHV could not be reached for an immediate comment.
Earlier on Monday, shares in CP All, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, fell nearly 4 percent on market talk the company may need to raise funds for the possible acquisition of the Siam Makro.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jeremy Laurence)
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects