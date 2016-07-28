(Adds Sibanye statement, Acacia share movement)

WESTONARIA, South Africa, July 28 South Africa's Sibanye Gold does not intend to make make an offer for the assets of Barrick Gold's African unit Acacia Mining , it said on Thursday.

Hours after its chief executive told Reuters that Sibanye might have been interested, the company said in a brief statement: "Sibanye confirms that it was considering a possible offer for Acacia, but confirms it is no longer actively considering an offer."

Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in Acacia and has approached several South African miners, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.

Barrick owns 64 percent of Acacia, a London-listed miner with three producing gold mines in Tanzania: Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara. Much of the remainder of Acacia is widely held.

Acacia also has exploration projects in Tanzania and other parts of Africa.

Shares in Acacia were up 5 percent at 602.5 pence at 1049 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Esha Vaish; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)