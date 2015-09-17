JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 South Africa's Sibanye
Gold has entered into an agreement with a coal provider
to secure fuel for power production as it seeks to reduce its
dependence on unreliable electricity supply from state-run
utility Eskom.
The company said it would invest 22.5 million Australian
dollars ($16.18 million) in Australia's Waterberg Coal Group
(WCG), adding this could be converted into shares and
guarantee it has a supply of coal for its own power generation.
South Africa is facing an energy crunch, as Eskom struggles
to produce enough power to meet demand. It has been forced to
regularly cut electricity, damaging the economy and denting
investment.
Separately from the A$22.5 million investment, which can be
converted into shares within 18 months, the gold producer also
plans to inject A$8.5 million of working capital into WCG for
project development.
"We have been investigating various energy alternatives for
some time now and the Waterberg Coal Project has the potential
to be a medium to long-term sustainable power solution," Sibanye
Chief Executive Neal Froneman said.
Sibanye has already said it is building a 3-billion-rand
($226 million) solar-powered plant, but it said last month that
it needed more than that to cope with electricity shortages that
force Eskom to impose rolling power cuts.
Froneman told Reuters at the time that a coal mine was one
option but that the company could also enter an independent
power project where Sibanye controlled the costs it paid.
($1 = 1.3908 Australian dollars; $1 = 13.2800 rand)
