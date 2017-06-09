By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG, June 9
Miners have downed tools
and 16 workers have been physically assaulted in a wildcat
strike at Sibanye Gold's Cooke operation west of
Johannesburg, the company said on Friday.
Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said about 3,900 workers
were striking against the company's drive to root out illegal
mining from its operations, which has included the arrest of
employees accused of collusion with criminal elements and a
policy of not allowing any food to be taken underground.
Illegal gold mining has plagued South Africa for decades,
with bullion pilfered from both disused and operating mines, and
Sibanye has vowed it will clear all illegal miners from its
shafts by January 2018.
The Cooke mines have been at the centre of illicit
activities at Sibanye's operations and Wellsted said that before
this week 101 illegal miners had been arrested there and 58
employees accused of collusion had also been arrested.
"Since the strike began Tuesday, 71 illegal miners have come
to the surface and been arrested because they were no longer
being provided with food," Wellsted said.
Illegal miners can spend weeks underground, which requires
large amounts of food and water - which is why Sibanye has
banned its employees from taking any food underground.
Sibanye said "the strike has been associated with a
significant amount of threats and intimidation" and that
dismissal procedures had been started against striking
employees.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said in a statement
the 16 assaulted miners were its members and that four of them
were in a critical condition in hospital but Sibanye could not
confirm that.
NUM, which is the majority union at Cooke, blamed the
assaults on its arch-rival the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU). A spokesman for AMCU said he could
not immediately comment.
A turf war for members between the two unions has triggered
periodic wildcat strikes and triggered violence that has killed
scores of miners over the past five years.
