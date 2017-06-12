(Adds details)
By Ed Stoddard
Westonaria, SOUTH AFRICA June 12 South Africa's
Sibanye Gold said on Monday that 202 illegal miners
have now been arrested at its Cooke operations southwest of
Johannesburg since the start of a violent wildcat strike last
Tuesday.
Sibanye said the strike, which has seen more than a dozen
miners assaulted by those striking, was triggered by workers
angered by a company drive to root out illegal miners which has
included the arrest of employees for collusion and taking food
down to the illegal miners working underground.
Illegal gold mining has plagued South Africa for decades,
with bullion pilfered from both disused and operating mines, and
Sibanye has vowed it will clear all illegal miners from its
shafts by January 2018.
A company spokesman said on Monday the entire Cooke
operation would remain closed for the rest of the week as the
firm assessed the security situation.
"We will review the situation again closer to the weekend,"
the spokesman said.
The illegal miners arrested have been forced to come to the
surface because of the strike, which has emptied the shafts of
employees, thereby starving them of their sources of food and
water underground - an unintended consequence of the stoppage.
Sibanye's Cooke site appeared quiet on Monday with the road
to the Cooke 1 and 2 shafts blocked off by a chain strung along
three barrels.
"Everyone had gone home," a local union source told Reuters.
The Cooke operations are situated in the working class town
of Westonaria, around 40 kilometres outside Johannesburg, which
in the last three years has been hit by several violent protests
over government services and high unemployment.
(Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Louise Heavens, Greg
Mahlich)