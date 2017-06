JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's Sibanye Gold on Monday updated the number of illegal miners arrested at its Cooke operations to 202 from 178 since workers downed tools last week, a company spokesman said.

The company also said it would shut down operations until the end of week.

"We will review the situation again closer to the weekend," Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said.

