JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's Sibanye
Gold said on Monday that 178 illegal miners have now
been arrested at its Cooke operations since the start of a
violent wildcat strike last Tuesday.
A company source, who declined to be identified because he is
not authorised to speak on the record, also said the strike was
continuing. The strike was triggered by worker resentment at a
company drive to root out illegal miners, who pilfer gold from
its shafts after gaining access by employee collusion.
The illegal miners arrested have been forced to come to the
surface because of the strike, which has emptied the shafts of
employees, thereby starving them of their sources of food and
water underground - an inadvertent consequence of the stoppage.
