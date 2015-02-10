JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 Operations at Sibanye Gold's Beatrix mine resumed on Monday night after a turf war between opposing unions forced the mine to close for two days, the company said on Tuesday.

Sibanye said unions agreed to stop any acts of violence after nine mineworkers were injured on Thursday following clashes between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union(AMCU).

The gold producer estimated that the work stoppage had cost it 11.5 million rand ($993,092) or 25 kg or 804 ounces of gold per day, which it hoped to recover in the course of the year.

The violence raised concerns that it would spark fresh unrest ahead of wage talks in the gold sector later this year.

Sibanye said the fighting erupted because AMCU, which represents 30 percent of the workforce, claimed it was the majority union.

Tens of thousands of former NUM members have been poached by AMCU on the platinum belt in a turf war that flared in 2012 and has spread into the gold sector.

($1 = 11.5800 rand) (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)