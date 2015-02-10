(Adds details of fighting)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 Operations at Sibanye
Gold's Beatrix mine resumed on Monday night after a
turf war between opposing unions forced the mine to close for
two days, the company said on Tuesday.
Sibanye said unions agreed to stop any acts of violence
after nine mineworkers were injured on Thursday following
clashes between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union(AMCU).
The gold producer estimated that the work stoppage had cost
it 11.5 million rand ($993,092) or 25 kg or 804 ounces of gold
per day, which it hoped to recover in the course of the year.
The violence raised concerns that it would spark fresh
unrest ahead of wage talks in the gold sector later this year.
Sibanye said the fighting erupted as AMCU members were
waiting to be taken to a mass meeting where a mandate
recognising them as a minority union would be signed.
"Management will now focus on completing its investigations
into the cause of the violence, in order to ensure that the
perpetrators are identified and appropriately dealt with,"
Sibanye said in a statement.
Tens of thousands of former NUM members have been poached by
AMCU on the platinum belt in a turf war that flared in 2012 and
has spread into the gold sector.
($1 = 11.5800 rand)
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)