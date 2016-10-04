JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 Work at Sibanye Gold's South African Cooke mine has been suspended after two members of the National Union of Mineworkers were left in a critical condition after being attacked, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the miners were attacked by members of the rival Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union in a dispute over union numbers. AMCU officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)