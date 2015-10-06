* Sibanye offers 2.66 rand per share
* Bid at 56 pct premium to Aquarius Monday's closing price
* Shares in Aquarius surge more than 40 pct
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 South Africa's Sibanye Gold
has offered $294 million to buy Aquarius Platinum
, making its second big bet on a platinum sector
hammered by falling prices and rising costs.
The deal, announced on Tuesday, would put South Africa's
third-largest gold producer by value into the global top five
producers of platinum group metals with annual output of more
than a million ounces.
It is the second big deal in the sector for Sibanye, which
bought the labour-intensive and costly Rustenburg operations of
Anglo American Platinum last month.
Sibanye, a spin-off of Gold Fields, is capitalising
on a platinum sector shake-up following an unprecedented
five-month strike last year and weakening platinum prices that
have hit profitability and raised costs in much of the industry.
Under the terms of the deal, Sibanye offered 19.5 U.S.
cents, or 2.66 rand, per Aquarius share, a 56 percent and 60.3
percent premium to Monday's closing prices in Johannesburg and
London respectively. The offer values Aquarius at $294 million.
Aquarius' shares in Johannesburg soared 40 percent at one
point to 2.48 rand, slightly below the offer price, and was 34
percent higher at 1230 GMT.
The stock was up 37 percent in London. Shares in Sibanye
advanced over 10 percent to 19.74 rand.
The offer is backed by Aquarius' board but requires
shareholder approval.
In Aquarius, Sibanye would be taking on two low cost and
mechanised mines in South Africa and Zimbabwe, which together
holds the world's largest platinum reserves.
For Aquarius, the deal would allow its shareholders to exit
the industry whose gloomy outlook was compounded late last month
by disclosures Volkswagen AG falsified U.S. vehicle
emission tests. Platinum was trading at $916.75 an ounce
on Tuesday, having hit a near seven-year low of $888 on Friday.
SHAKING THINGS UP
"Everybody is saying prices cannot stay this low forever.
Sibanye is shaking things up in the sector, they are taking
advantage where everybody is saying there is value but nobody is
doing anything about it," said Richard Hart, an analyst at
Arqaam Capital.
Sibanye Chief Executive Neal Froneman said he saw no job
cuts on the horizon at his new asset. Lay-offs are
politically-sensitive in South Africa, where unions say up to
22,000 mining jobs are current on the line and the unemployment
rate is over 25 percent.
There are about 1,500 employees at Aquarius' Mimosa mine in
Zimbabwe and 8,500 at the Kroondal operation in South Africa,
where the hardline Association of Mineworkers and Construction
recently ousted arch rival the National Union of Mineworkers as
the dominant union in the shafts.
Froneman said "we remain on the lookout" for assets but he
did not expect to acquire anything else in the short term with a
focus now on "bedding the new acquisitions down."
Asked specifically if he wanted to snap up any assets from
rival Harmony Gold, which is battling to stay
profitable, Froneman said he was not interested.
He also said the company remained committed to its policy of
paying a steady dividend of between 25 and 35 percent of
normalised earnings.
Sibanye's gold assets are older mines that generate good
cash flow even at current prices and because of their age do not
need huge investments, freeing money for shareholders.
The group's production profile will now be about 60 percent
gold and 40 percent platinum.
HSBC, which was the financial advisor to Sibanye, agreed to
arrange a $300 million acquisition funding package.
($1 = 13.6725 rand)
