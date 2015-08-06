* Company looking at coal assets for power
* Power cuts cost 125 million rand in revenue in first half
* H1 HEPS 19 cents, middle of range it had flagged to market
(Updates with detail on assets sought)
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 South Africa's Sibanye Gold
is looking to buy coal assets to help provide power, it
said on Thursday, as it strives to reduce dependence on
unreliable supplies from state-run utility Eskom.
Chief executive Neal Froneman said the company needed more
than the 3 billion rand ($235 million) solar-powered plant it
has already said it is building to cope with electricity
shortages that force Eskom to impose rolling power cuts.
Froneman told Reuters in an interview that a coal mine was
one option but the company could also enter an independent power
project where Sibanye controlled the costs it paid. The latter
could involve a direct agreement with a coal producer.
Sibanye will not build a coal-fired power station but if it
bought a mine for instance, it could work an arrangement where
it provided coal to a plant and then purchased the power.
This scenario would allow the company to control input costs
to the power station and keep its own electricity bill down.
"There is a billion rand a year we estimate that can flow
through to the gold business. And if you do it properly you are
not exposed to interrupted power supply," Froneman said.
Sibanye said in its interim results on Thursday that it lost
125 million rand in revenue due to power cuts in the first half
of 2015, underlining the impact of electricity shortages in
Africa's most advanced economy.
The lost revenue is only 1.3 percent of the company's almost
9.8 billion rand in turnover, but Sibanye said the rising cost
of power and inconsistent supply from Eskom was forcing it to
seek alternative, independent sources.
Sibanye's headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period
slumped to 19 cents, in the middle of the range it had flagged
to the market, from 84 cents last year, because of operational
problems in the first quarter that hit production and the issue
of additional shares as part of an acquisition.
The company declared a dividend of 10 cents a share and
Froneman said Sibanye was sticking to a target of paying at
least a billion rand in dividends to shareholders by the end of
the year, but admitted it would be "tough".
Sibanye's old mines are regarded as cash spinners and the
company's dividend yield is 7.25 percent compared with 3 percent
for Johannesburg's All-share index.
Sibanye also remains on the hunt for platinum assets and
Froneman said the company was still in talks with Anglo American
Platinum, which wants to divest from its
labour-intensive and deep mines.
($1 = 12.7505 rand)
(Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)