VYNGAPUR, Russia, March 31 Russian petrochemical
company Sibur is in talks with shareholder Sinopec
about investing in a planned gas chemical plant in
Russia's Far East, Sibur boss Dmitry Konov told reporters on
Thursday.
Sibur plans to buy gas from fields which Russia's Gazprom
will develop in Eastern Siberia.
"We are discussing (investments into the plant) with a number
of possible partners, including Sinopec," Konov said.
He said a subsidiary of the Chinese firm, Sinopec
Engineering Group, may also take part in constructing
the plant.
In December, Sinopec paid $1.338 billion for a 10 percent
stake in Sibur and said it planned to acquire an additional 10
percent within three years.
