ACCRA, July 31 Ghana's State Insurance Company said on Wednesday its net profit for the first six months of 2013 fell 71 percent to 2.262 million cedis ($1.09 million) compared with 7.828 million cedis a year ago on bad debt write-offs and restructuring expenses.

The insurance provider said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that exceptional bad debt write-offs during the period were 10.507 million cedis while restructuring expenses stood at 4.903 million cedis.

It said net premium, however, rose 24.6 percent to 46.168 million cedis from 37.038 million cedis during the same period in 2012, while basic earnings per share fell to 0.0116 cedis from 0.0400 cedis.

($1 = 2.0650 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Bate Felix)