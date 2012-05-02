ACCRA May 2 Ghana insurance provider SIC said on Wednesday net profits for the first quarter of 2012 rose 36 percent to 8.6 million cedis ($4.9 million), versus about 6.3 million cedis in the same quarter a year ago.

It said basic earnings per share increased to 0.0440 cedis from 0.0323 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)