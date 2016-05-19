May 19 Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications :

* Says it to divest assets of 280 million yuan for equivalent equity in Shenzhen TBL Science and Technology Co., Ltd. and another Guangzhou-based security technology company

* Says 100 percent stake in Shenzhen TBL Science and Technology Co., Ltd. and the another Guangzhou-based security technology company are priced at 1.725 billion yuan and 1.55 billion yuan respectively

* Says it to issue 125.9 million A shares at 12.7 yuan per share and pay 1,396.3 million yuan, to 6 individuals and 4 companies, for the price difference of 2,995 million yuan of the assets swap

* Says it to issue up to 135,313,531 new shares at the price of 15.15 yuan per share, through private placement, to raise up to 2.05 billion yuan

