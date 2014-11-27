Nov 27 Sichuan Great Wall International ACG Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in seven media firms for a combined 1.02 billion yuan (166.15 million US dollar)

* Says shares to resume trading from November 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CkqeCZ; bit.ly/1ykSbGG

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)