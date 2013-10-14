Trump tells lawmakers he expects a deal 'very quickly' on healthcare
WASHINGTON, March 28 President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expects lawmakers will be able to reach a deal on healthcare.
Oct 14 Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd
* China's Sichuan Swellfun says sees Jan-Sept net profit down 80-100 percent y/y
* Sichuan Swellfun says profit fall as policy changes crimped demand for chinese high-end wine baijiu
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hyv73v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, March 28 President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expects lawmakers will be able to reach a deal on healthcare.
CHICAGO, March 28 A paralyzed man in Cleveland fed himself mashed potatoes for the first time in eight years, aided by a computer-brain interface that reads his thoughts and sends signals to move muscles in his arm, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
March 29 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd