MILAN Oct 29 Fitch Ratings downgraded the region of Sicily to
two notches above junk on Monday a day after half of voters on the Italian
island stayed away from polling booths to express their dissatisfaction with
politics.
Fitch downgraded Sicily's long-term rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', a move it
said reflected expectations of a prolonged period of budgetary deficits and
growing financial and commercial liabilities.
Fitch said the outlook was negative to take account of "the implementation
risks of proposed budgetary adjustment measures centred on potentially sensitive
spending cuts and revenue strengthening measures which have an uncertain
outcome."
A record election abstention level of almost 53 percent at regional polls on
Sunday pointed to deep voter disillusion in a region that has a long history of
waste, mismanagement and outsized public sector payroll.
In July, Sicily said it would delay paying salaries to regional
parliamentarians and postpone payouts to pensioners until it received money
promised by the central government in Rome.
Sicily's gross debt increased to about 6 billion euros in 2012 from 5
billion euros in 2009.
"The relaxation of the stability pact agreed with the state leads Fitch to
believe it can grow to 7.5 billion euros by 2015, i.e. 50 percent of current
revenue," Fitch said.
Sicily is emblematic of mounting concerns about the financial stability of
Italy's regional and city governments.
The plight of Italy's local authorities has not reached levels seen in Spain
but there have been signs of strain from successive cuts to government
transfers.
The regional election in Sicily, in which the centre right looked set to
suffer a heavy defeat, came amid growing political tensions nationwide.
On Monday, the spread between 10-year Italian BTP bonds and German bunds
rose. Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday his party may
withdraw its support for the technocrat government of Mario Monti.
There are concerns inside and outside Italy that a new government to be
elected next spring could try to row back on some of the painful debt-cutting
reforms imposed by Monti's government.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)