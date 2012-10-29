(Adds context of Sicily elections, background)

MILAN Oct 29 Fitch Ratings downgraded the region of Sicily to two notches above junk on Monday a day after half of voters on the Italian island stayed away from polling booths to express their dissatisfaction with politics.

Fitch downgraded Sicily's long-term rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', a move it said reflected expectations of a prolonged period of budgetary deficits and growing financial and commercial liabilities.

Fitch said the outlook was negative to take account of "the implementation risks of proposed budgetary adjustment measures centred on potentially sensitive spending cuts and revenue strengthening measures which have an uncertain outcome."

A record election abstention level of almost 53 percent at regional polls on Sunday pointed to deep voter disillusion in a region that has a long history of waste, mismanagement and outsized public sector payroll.

In July, Sicily said it would delay paying salaries to regional parliamentarians and postpone payouts to pensioners until it received money promised by the central government in Rome.

Sicily's gross debt increased to about 6 billion euros in 2012 from 5 billion euros in 2009.

"The relaxation of the stability pact agreed with the state leads Fitch to believe it can grow to 7.5 billion euros by 2015, i.e. 50 percent of current revenue," Fitch said.

Sicily is emblematic of mounting concerns about the financial stability of Italy's regional and city governments.

The plight of Italy's local authorities has not reached levels seen in Spain but there have been signs of strain from successive cuts to government transfers.

The regional election in Sicily, in which the centre right looked set to suffer a heavy defeat, came amid growing political tensions nationwide.

On Monday, the spread between 10-year Italian BTP bonds and German bunds rose. Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday his party may withdraw its support for the technocrat government of Mario Monti.

There are concerns inside and outside Italy that a new government to be elected next spring could try to row back on some of the painful debt-cutting reforms imposed by Monti's government. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)