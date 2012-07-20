(Adds details, context)
NEW YORK, July 20 Rating agency Standard &
Poor's o n F riday affirmed but also suspended Sicily's BBB-plus
rating on a lack of information, as worries rise about the
finances of the Italian region.
Based on publicly available information, S&P affirmed
Sicily's BBB-plus long-term issuer credit rating, the agency
said in a statement.
"However, owing to lack of sufficient information from
Sicily, we have also determined to suspend the rating," the
statement read. The outlook remains negative.
"We would expect to reinstate the rating if we receive what
we view as the currently lacking information within the next
three months. If we determine that it is unlikely that we will
receive the missing information within that period, we would
likely withdraw the rating."
Recent information also leads S&P "to believe that Sicily
likely didn't meet our forecast expectations in 2012," the
statement noted.
The governor of Sicily, Raffaele Lombardo, said on Wednesday
his region was not at risk of default after Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti raised concern over the sustainability of
the island's finances.
After a decade of steady deterioration in its finances, the
island has about 5.3 billion euros in debt, a record of waste
and inefficiency and an outsized public service that critics say
is used by local politicians to buy votes.
Standard & Poor's rates Italy BBB-plus, Moody's Investors
Service rates Italy Baa2 and Fitch rates the country A-minus.
All three ratings carry negative outlooks.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan
Grebler)