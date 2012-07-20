NEW YORK, July 20 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday said that it affirmed but also suspended Sicily's BBB-plus rating on a lack of information, as worries rise about the finances of the Italian region.

Based on publicly available information, S&P affirmed Sicily's BBB-plus long-term issuer credit rating, the rating agency said in a statement.

"However, owing to lack of sufficient information from Sicily, we have also determined to suspend the rating," the statement read. "We may reinstate the rating once we've met with government officials and received sufficient information to assess Sicily's creditworthiness."

The governor of Sicily, Raffaele Lombardo, said on Wednesday his region was not at risk of default after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti raised concern over the sustainability of the island's finances. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)