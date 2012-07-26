NEW YORK, July 26 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut Sicily's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and warned it could cut the Italian region still further.

"Today's downgrade reflects Sicily's heightened budgetary pressures, which have led to growing debt and increases in accounts payable," Moody's said in a statement, adding that the ratings were also on review for possible further downgrade.

Sicily, which accounts for about 5.5 percent of Italy's gross domestic product, has been at the center of growing concerns over the financial stability of Italy's regional and city governments after Prime Minister Mario Monti said last week there were serious concerns about the possibility that it could default. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez)