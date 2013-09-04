LJUBLJANA, Sept 4 Slovenia's export and development bank SID Banka said on Tuesday it has issued a one-year 100 million euro ($131.57 million) bond at a fixed interest rate of 3.34 percent.

It said the issue, which is guaranteed by the state, was organised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG.

SID uses the proceeds of its bonds to lend to Slovenian companies which find it hard to get loans from local commercial banks, which are struggling to cope with a rising tide of bad loans. ($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Louise Heavens)