LJUBLJANA, March 26 Slovenia's state-owned
export and development bank SID Banka issued a 3-year 200
million euro ($257.65 million) bond which is the first Slovenian
bond issue this year, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bond, which is guaranteed by the state, carries an
interest rate of 3.2 percent over the 6-month Euribor.
"The interest rate is very favourable considering demanding
market conditions .... amid uncertain conditions in Cyprus," the
bank said, adding it initially planned to issue 150 million
euros but extended the issue due to investor interest.
Foreign investors purchased 83 percent of the issue which
was managed by Berenberg Bank and Erste Group Bank.
The proceeds of the bond will be used for loans to Slovenian
companies.
($1 = 0.7763 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)