MUMBAI, March 20 The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($64.32 million) via three-year bonds at 8.84 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The bonds have a put/call option at the end of one year and one day, said the source.

HSBC is the sole arranger to the bond sale, the source said. ($1 = 54.4150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)