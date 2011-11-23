BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 23 The Small Industries Development Bank of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees through five-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The pay-in for the deal is on Nov. 30, the source said.
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: