MUMBAI Nov 23 The Small Industries Development Bank of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees through five-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The pay-in for the deal is on Nov. 30, the source said.

