(Adds comment from investor and more background on Sidecar)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 29 Sidecar, the ride-hailing
and delivery company that has long struggled to keep up with
competitors Uber and Lyft, said on Tuesday it would cease
operations at the end of the month.
Co-founders Sunil Paul and Jahan Khanna wrote in a post on
Medium that Sidecar would end service at 2 p.m. PST on Thursday.
The founders called the startup's end "a bittersweet
victory" and said they planned to "lay the groundwork for the
next big thing."
Sidecar spokeswoman Margaret Ryan declined to comment on
what the "next big thing" would entail or if any Sidecar
employees would be a part of it.
Founded in 2012, San Francisco-based Sidecar launched the
original model of the ride marketplace, through which passengers
could use a smartphone app to hail a ride at a fraction of the
cost of a taxi. It was the first test of what would eventually
lead to UberX and Lyft.
Sidecar was the only app to show passengers the cost of the
ride and allow them to choose a driver based on price. This
month, Lyft began offering passengers a fare estimate in its
redesigned app.
Sidecar also did not raise fares during peak demand, a
practice known as surge pricing that is used by Lyft and Uber.
The company was unable to catch up with Uber and Lyft, which
raised and spent more money and embarked on fierce marketing
campaigns while Sidecar spent its cash on technology.
Unlike its competitors, Sidecar did not aggressively seek a
high valuation, but that left it with less cash to grow.
"For most companies, the problem they have now is they
raised too much money and the valuations are too high and they
don't grow into them," said Michael Romano, vice president of
investor relations for Lightspeed Venture Partners, an early
Sidecar investor. "Sidecar was always very disciplined. Uber
just spent more money than them and spent it faster."
Sidecar raised about $35 million from investors that also
included Union Square Ventures and Avalon Ventures.
Lyft has raised $1.3 billion and Uber has raised $7.4
billion, with another $1 billion round in the works.
Facing mounting competition, Sidecar earlier this year
launched same-day deliveries of everything from groceries to
flowers, and it partnered with startup Meadow to deliver medical
marijuana.
In August, the company became primarily a delivery service
for businesses and it struck an agreement to deliver from
7-Eleven.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler)