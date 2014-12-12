UPDATE 1-Ad company Interpublic's quarterly revenue misses estimates
April 21 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates as a tough economic environment slowed international growth.
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 The board of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA, has approved a strategic alliance between the company and a consortium of Asian partners, according to a Friday securities filing.
The Asian consortium includes Japan's Itochu, Nisshin Steel Co. Ltd, JFE Steel and Kobe Steel, as well as Korea's Posco and Taiwan's China Steel Corp., the filing said.
The deal, originally announced last month, aims to merge the firms' mining and logistics businesses to create a major ore exporter. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Marcela Ayres Editing by W Simon)
April 21 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said on Friday that it had priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month.