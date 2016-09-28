SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA said on Wednesday it had no definitive deal to sell part of its stake in Congonhas Minerios SA, the country's No. 2 iron ore producer, following a report that it was considering a such sale.

CSN, as the company is known, was responding in a filing to securities regulator CVM, which questioned the steelmaker after Reuters reported on Monday that it might sell part of its 88 percent stake in Congonhas to China Brazil Xinnenghuan International Investment Co.

"At the moment there is no binding document," David Moise Salama, CSN's head of investor relations, wrote in response to the regulator's query about the report.

The company is continually analyzing business opportunities, he added.

Congonhas is also co-owned by an Asian consortium including Japan's Itochu Corp, Nisshin Steel Co Ltd, JFE Steel Corp and Kobe Steel Ltd, Korea's Posco Ltd and Taiwan's China Steel Corp.