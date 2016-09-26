(Updates share performance in paragraphs 5,6)
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
is considering selling part of its stake in Congonhas
Minérios SA, Brazil's No. 2 iron ore producer, to China Brazil
Xinnenghuan International Investment Co, two people familiar
with the deal said on Monday.
According to the people, the Chinese mill known as CBSteel
is interested in buying about 25 percent of Congonhas directly
from CSN. They said CSN, as Brazil's No. 2 listed
flat steelmaker is known, would remain in control of the unit,
adding that talks are advancing slowly and may not necessarily
result in a deal.
The first person, who asked for anonymity since the talks
are private, said any deal valuing Congonhas north of $20
billion is more likely to succeed. The transaction also hinges
on CSN being able to secure long-term supplying contracts from
CBSteel, the same person noted.
CSN, which owns about 88 percent of Congonhas, declined to
comment. Efforts to contact CBSteel's media representatives in
Brazil were unsuccessful.
Shares of CSN reversed early losses and gained 0.3 percent
to 8.76 reais in mid-afternoon trading, underscoring optimism
among investors that a Congonhas Minérios deal would help CSN
accelerate cutting the largest debt burden among Brazilian
steelmakers, currently at about 26 billion reais ($8 billion).
The stock has more than doubled this year, partly on hopes
Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch will push forward
with asset sales to cut debt. The six Asian companies that own a
combined 12 percent of Congonhas would keep their stakes
unaltered if a deal between CSN and CBSteel takes place, the
people said.
On Aug. 19, O Globo newspaper reported intentions by CBSteel
to buy 30 percent of the unit.
Congonhas Minérios was created at the end of 2014, through
the merger of CSN's fully owned Casa de Pedra mine and Namisa -
an ore production joint venture with the Asian companies. Casa
de Pedra has one of Brazil's best-quality iron ore reserves.
According to bankers and analysts, CSN agreed to combine
both assets to avoid paying $3 billion in penalties to the
partners for missing Namisa's expansion goals. The Asian
consortium includes Japan's Itochu Corp, Nisshin Steel
Co Ltd, JFE Steel Corp and Kobe Steel Ltd as
well as Korea's Posco Ltd and Taiwan's China Steel
Corp.
($1 = 3.2441 Brazilian reais)
